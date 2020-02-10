Below are highlights from the latest Being the Elite:

* Matt (in his apron) makes up some more coffee for Nick and Brandon Cutler. Cutler drinks it down, but doesn't like it. Nick just kind of dumps it on his shoulder and acts like he drank it. Matt says maybe he'll open up his own coffee shop, "who needs this wrestling stuff."

* Montage of Young Bucks traveling around in Alabama while they were there for Dynamite.

* Backstage, Scorpio Sky talks to Kip Sabian about how cool it was to be at the Super Bowl. Sabian says he just wishes he could have been there, and Sky yells, "Do ya?!" (like Kazarian does). Camera pans and Kazarian is right there, not happy that Sky is taking his bit. Sky says he just likes it so much and Kazarian yells "Do ya?!" sending Sky to the ground. Christopher Daniels shows and asks about wanting to talk about some plan for tonight, Kazarian acts awkward (because he and Sky found Daniels' Dark Order mask) and says he can't right now.

* Sammy Guevara is happy to see Cutler, and gives him a big hug. He says it's been so long, but some things don't change, like Cutler's win / loss record. Cutler then brings up Guevara hurting his foot on the Jericho Cruise after taking off his shoe. Guevara can't believe what a mean person Cutler is. Cutler then apologizes and says that maybe the losing streak is getting to him. Guevara says he had an advisor that helped him with his career.

* Arthur and Trevor run into Orange Cassidy. Arthur rips Cassidy apart, Trevor tries to explain he's actually very popular with fans. Arthur then says all Cassidy can do is that weak thumbs up, then gives Cassidy a weak middle finger. Arthur and Trevor bicker between each other and Cassidy just sits there the whole time.

* Guevara takes Cutler to a door and says to go in. Cutler thinks it's a trap and tells Guevara to go in first. It's Benigno Bodega (Alex Abrahantes dressed up) who can tell people about their future. Cutler doesn't know what to think about this. Guevara leaves him with Bodega, who then asks Cutler if he has a valid credit card. Bodega says Cutler has some inner turmoil, and feels like there's a question Cutler needs to ask. Cutler asks if he'll win his next match, Bodega says "no." Cut to Cutler losing to a kid in the ring at a Dynamite show.

* Back to Matt making coffee. He used four plastic bottles and just drops them on the floor. Nick shows up (his merch freak music plays for a moment). Nick then does a new magic trick. He throws the bottles up and a The Elite shirt appears. Kenny Omega is sitting by and says he wants one, Nick throws four bottles at him and Omega gets a shirt. The trio is selling a shirt made out of organic cotton and about four plastic bottles. One-hundred percent of the profits are going to PureEarth.org.

* Clip of Young Bucks and Kenny heading out for last week's match. Different angle of Young Bucks yelling at Adam Page for not tagging them in the match, which led to a loss. Matt told Page he's gonna lose the titles if he keeps doing that, noting he's pretty sure he knows what the issue is as he takes Page's beer away from him. The camera follows Matt who thinks to himself about Page not making the tag. He wonders what is it about beer that Page likes so much (Young Bucks don't drink). He takes a smell and thinks it smells putrid. He takes a small sip and instantly spits it out, sets the cup down and heads off, worrying someone may smell it on his breath.

* Tipsy Page walks around backstage with a pitcher of beer. He asks Best Friends where Private Party went. Trent says he's pretty sure they left, Page is grumpy because he told them to wait up. Page then takes a few dollars out of his wallet and says Private Party doesn't deserve this, tossing it to Best Friends. Trent is super confused, "What is this? I don't watch the show." Trent then wonders who Private Party is while Taylor takes Page's pitcher. They look to Cassidy for answers, he just tosses some papers down, then slinks by Taylor. Trent takes the money (which Taylor notices) and says he doesn't want to hang out with them anymore, but Cassidy drags a chair in front of Trent to somewhat block him as he leaves the room.

* Sad music plays as Nick and Matt helps Cody backstage after taking his lashes from MJF. Cut to Page drinking in a dark hotel room. We then see Kenny Omega come out and join the group, while we see Page still drinking alone. The Elite make their way into AEW President Tony Khan's office as the video ends.