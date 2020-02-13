The current line-up going around for the WWE Elimination Chamber SmackDown match will likely change before the pay-per-view happens on March 8.

As we've noted, the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA announced this week that the Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will feature a SmackDown Chamber Match with the winner going on to challenge for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 36. "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt currently holds the title, but is scheduled to defend against WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at WWE Super ShowDown on February 27.

The six Superstars advertised for the match by the arena are Roman Reigns, King Baron Corbin, Robert Roode, Shinsuke Nakamura, Daniel Bryan, and WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman.

This line-up of six Superstars will likely change as this is just the line-up that was sent to the arena by WWE officials to help sell tickets, according to Dave Meltzer on Wrestling Observer Radio. WWE officials had not made a final decision on the match participants when the line-up was sent out to help ticket sales.

It was noted that Reigns will likely be the winner of the Chamber match, to set up The Big Dog vs. The Fiend at WrestleMania 36, but that could not be confirmed. Reigns vs. Wyatt has been rumored for The Grandest Stage of Them All for some time now. Reigns will be in the Chamber match as advertised, but guys like Roode could end up being replaced as WWE just "threw six names" into the line-up for the local market.

The Wells Fargo Center in Philly is also advertising a SmackDown Tag Team Titles match with The New Day vs. The Miz and John Morrison, as noted on Wednesday. This could be a rematch from WWE Super ShowDown as Big E and Kofi Kingston are scheduled to defend those titles against Miz and Morrison in Saudi Arabia.

Stay tuned for updates on the 2020 Elimination Chamber pay-per-view. For those who missed it, below is the full promo on the blue brand Chamber match: