- In the video below, Brandi Rhodes had another session with her "therapist" as she tries to overcome the negativity she's been experiencing lately, showing some of the comments she received on social media. If you missed the first session, you can check that out in the video above.

- Speaking of the Super Bowl, it looks like AEW Dynamite has an advertisement in this year's Super Bowl LIV program. Dynamite will take place this Wednesday from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. Below is the lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz

* Britt Baker vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Lucha Bros (with The Bunny)

* Ten lashes to Cody by MJF

* PAC says he's coming after Kenny Omega