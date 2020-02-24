AEW has announced that Dynamite will debut in Houston, Texas this April.

It was announced today that the April 29 edition of AEW Dynamite on TNT will be held at the Fertitta Center on the campus of the University of Houston. Tickets go on sale this Friday at 12 noon ET and will start at $30.

As seen in the Twitter announcement below, AEW used World Champion Chris Jericho, World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page, The Young Bucks, Jon Moxley, Cody Rhodes, Sammy Guevara, and Britt Baker on the promotional graphic.

On a related note, AEW has also opened up more seats for the Dynamite episode scheduled for March 25 at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, which will be their debut in the Tri-State Area. Details are in the tweet below.

