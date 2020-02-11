MJF vs. Jungle Boy has been added to Wednesday's AEW Dynamite episode on TNT.

MJF took to Twitter after the match was announced and issued a warning to Jungle Boy.

"Two 'Cody guys'. Except one of them was smart enough to realize Cody is fake. You know what isn't fake, Jack? That after I out wrestle you, out class you and physically harm you on @AEWrestling... Cody won't be there for you. He doesn't like broken toys," he tweeted.

Below is the updated line-up for Wednesday's show from the H.E.B. Center in Austin, Texas, along with MJF's full tweet:

* Dustin Rhodes vs. Sammy Guevara

* Nyla Rose vs. AEW Women's World Champion Riho with the title on the line

* SCU vs. AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Page and Kenny Omega with the titles on the line

* Santana vs. Jon Moxley in an "Eye for an Eye" match

* MJF vs. Jungle Boy