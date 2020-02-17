AEW has announced a special edition of Dynamite on TNT with the fallout of Double Or Nothing 2020.

Dynamite on Wednesday, May 27 will be held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, just days after the Double Or Nothing 2020 pay-per-view from the same venue.

Tickets for the Vegas Dynamite show will go on sale this Friday, starting at $25 at AEWTix.com and AXS.com. Double Or Nothing tickets went on sale this past week.

As seen below, the promotional graphic for the show features AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, AEW World Tag Team Champions Hangman Page and Kenny Omega, The Young Bucks, Cody Rhodes, and Jon Moxley.