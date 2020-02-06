As noted on Wednesday night, Continental Wrestling Association legends Missy Hyatt and Austin Idol were honored before this week's AEW Dynamite & Dark tapings from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama. The segment, which can be seen in the video below, will also air on YouTube and next Tuesday's episode of AEW Dark.

It's interesting to note that the AEW cameraman focused in on a fan at ringside wearing a "Vince Still Sucks" t-shirt. The man can be seen sitting at ringside but the focus comes right at the 25-second mark in the video below.

Fans on Twitter pointed out the "Vince Still Sucks" t-shirt during Wednesday's Dynamite episode, as a shot at WWE Chairman Vince McMahon. However, the cameras did not stop and focus on the message like they did in the video of the CWA legends being honored.

It looks like the $20 t-shirt design is also sold on other pieces of merchandise, via a teepublic.com and a user named RussJericho23. The original design appeared to have a Hulkamania theme.

Below is video of the legends tribute, along with a screenshot of the t-shirt that was briefly focused on: