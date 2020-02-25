Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.
TONIGHT on #AEWDark!#DarkOrder vs. #StrongHearts@JimmyHavoc vs. @realmarkostunt @Perfec10n & @PAvalon vs. @realmmarshall1 & @dustinrhodes— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 25, 2020
FALLS COUNT ANYWHERE MATCH@TheKipSabian vs. @JANELABABY
Watch #AEWDark 7e/6c via our YouTube channel at https://t.co/oZiB2U1XM8 pic.twitter.com/NKGnCyFl35
Dark Order vs. Strong Hearts
Jimmy Havoc vs. Marko Stunt (w/Jurassic Express)
Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) & Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall
Joey Janela vs. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) In a Falls Count Anywhere Match
To view last week's recap, click here
Our live coverage will begin shortly. Stay tuned!