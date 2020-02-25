Welcome to Wrestling Inc's live coverage of AEW Dark, which airs every Tuesday at 7 PM EST on AEW's YouTube Channel. Be sure to chime in on your thoughts about tonight's show in the comments section below. Additionally, share our live coverage through social media. Make sure to click the REFRESH button to continue to get the most current up to date coverage. Below is what's on tonight's agenda.

Dark Order vs. Strong Hearts

Jimmy Havoc vs. Marko Stunt (w/Jurassic Express)

Shawn Spears (w/Tully Blanchard) & Peter Avalon (w/Leva Bates) vs. Dustin Rhodes & QT Marshall

Joey Janela vs. Kip Sabian (w/Penelope Ford) In a Falls Count Anywhere Match

