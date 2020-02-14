AEW put tickets on sale today for their upcoming returns to Boston and Philadelphia for Dynamite, and for the 2020 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view in Las Vegas.

The Dynamite tickets went on sale at noon EST while the Double Or Nothing tickets went on sale at 3pm ET. None of the events are old out, but Double Or Nothing reportedly had a strong pre-sale on Thursday and some expected it to sell out today. F4Wonline.com reports that around 6,000 Double Or Nothing tickets had been sold as of earlier this evening.

AEW is selling $125 Platinum tickets, $149 Seamless Experience tickets, $230 VIP Experience tickets, and $309 Super VIP Experience tickets for Dynamite. Regular tickets still available are priced at $30, $50 and $175. There are very few of the special tickets left for the Dynamite shows, if any at this point, but there are plenty of regular tickets. AXS had Double Or Nothing regular tickets listed from $42.15 - $331, but there are some re-sale tickets available for up to $1,700.

As we've noted, AEW will return to the Agganis Arena in Boston, MA on April 15 for Dynamite. They will then return to the Licouras Center at Temple University in Philadelphia, PA for Dynamite on April 22. The 2020 Double Or Nothing pay-per-view will take place on Saturday, May 23 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, NV.