Week 19 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again as NXT put on their final build for Sunday's "Takeover: Portland" event.

Wednesday's Dynamite episode drew 817,000 viewers on TNT, topping the 757,000 viewers scored by NXT on the USA Network by 8%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #10 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #21. AEW ranked #61 in viewership, while NXT ranked #66 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 928,000 total viewers, ranked #11 in the Cable Top 150 and #31 in viewership, so it was down 12%. NXT was down 1.7% from last week's episode, which drew 770,000 viewers, ranked #34 in the Cable Top 150, and #35 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic, beating the 0.24 that NXT drew a in the same demo by 25%. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.36 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.22 in that demographic, so AEW was down 17% in the demo while NXT was up 9%.

The NBA game between the Lakers and the Nuggets on ESPN topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.58 rating, with 1.447 million viewers. FNC's Hannity topped the night on cable in viewership with 4.002 million viewers, ranking #8 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

The Masked Singer on FOX topped the night on network TV in the 18-49 demographic with a 1.8 rating, but just 6.997 million viewers. NBC's Chicago Fire topped the night in viewership with 8.281 million viewers, for a 1.1 rating in the key demo.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode