- Commentary announced Yuka Sakazaki vs. Big Swole vs. Hiakru Shida vs. Shanna.

PAC vs. Kenny Omega with The Young Bucks (30-Minute Ironman Match)

The two lock up, PAC backed into the ropes and Omega gives a clean break. Both trade some counters, shove each other, then trade shots in the middle of the ring. Omega with the basement dropkick, but eats a superkick. Omega looking for one winged angel, but Omega backs him into the corner. Commentary noting Matt and Nick Jackson backing up Omega, but Page is nowhere in sight. PAC sent out to the floor, Omega with a big flip over the top and down on his opponent.



Back in the ring, kotaro crusher by Omega, followed up by a couple chops. Five minutes down. Omega with a rolling fireman's carry, misses the second rope moonsault though. He recovers, PAC launched into the corner, snap dragon suplex. PAC rolls out to the floor, Omega follows and they swing away on the floor. PAC on the apron, moonsault, caught in mid-air, but PAC then hits a tornado DDT.



The two work their way into the ring and to the second rope. Omega fights PAC off, headbutting him to the mat. PAC runs back up and hits a brainbuster from the top rope! PAC back up top, lands a shotgun dropkick, cover, two. PAC with a side headlock, Omega is up and fights back with a couple punches. Each wrestler avoids a strike, PAC with a slingshot cutter, pin attempt for two.



10 minutes down, still 0-0. Crowd with "You're a bastard!" chant as he continues to beat up Kenny. Omega finally lands some offense with a big boot, sending PAC flying into the corner. Back and forth strikes. Tiger Driver '98 on PAC, cover, two. Crowd really into this match, many have been standing for the past couple minutes. Omega tries for One Winged Angel, no, but Omega repositions PAC, hits a suplex with the bridge, close three. PAC put in the corner, looks for v-trigger to the back of the head, one winged angel, Omega goes to the second rope, PAC reverses with a sunset flip powerbomb!



PAC then gets dropped face first on the top turnbuckle, snap dragon suplex, v-trigger, cover, two! Crowd thought that was going to be a pin. PAC goes out to the floor and gets a chair. He then smacks Omega in the head and the referee calls for the bell.

Omega is up 1-0.



PAC smacks Omega in the back of the head again. Young Bucks check on Omega, try to give him some water. Time pauses after the first fall, but then starts up. PAC with a big dropkick, climbs to the top and hits black arrows, cover, 1-2-3.

Tied 1-1.

Just over 13 minutes left. We go to a split-screen commercial break as PAC continues to beat up Omega. He looks for another black arrow, but Omega rolls out of the ring. PAC keeps beating him up and taunts the Young Bucks a bit. They eventually get back in the ring and trade strikes. Back from break, both are on the apron and PAC hits a nasty falcon arrow down to the floor! Crowd chants "holy s---" and it gets muted.

Ten minutes to go. Omega goes to climb in and PAC with a dropkick that sends Omega into the referee and ringside physician, referee down. Commentary noting PAC's DQ earlier in the match was the first to ever happen in AEW. PAC sets up a table on the outside and brings Omega over. Referee still down. PAC heads to the top rope as we get to the seven minute mark. PAC takes a moment to get his balance, hits a shooting star press through the table. Crowd pops big for that one.



Referee is back in the ring and does a ten-count. PAC gets in the ring at nine, Omega just barely got in before ten. PAC goes for black arrow, but Omega gets his knees up. Just under five minutes. V-trigger to PAC's face, lands another one, plants PAC, cover, two. Four minutes. Another v-trigger lands, one winged angel gets reversed into a poisonrana. Three minutes. PAC lands another tornado DDT, locks in the brutalizer, Omega gets to the ropes. Two minutes left.



PAC goes for another brutalizer, but Omega fights it off. One minute left. PAC gets a modified version of it in, Omega rolls him over for a two-count, but PAC keeps it locked in. Thirty seconds remaining. PAC keeps it locked in, Omega trying to hang on and time expires at a 1-1 tie. PAC gets in the referee's face and drops him. Justin Roberts says match will continue under sudden death rules. Omega with a ripcord v-trigger. Aubrey Edwards runs out to ref the match. Omega with a huge knee to the face, cover, two. Omega looks for one winged angel, hits it, 1-2-3.

Winner: Kenny Omega wins (2-1 in overtime)



- Post-match, Tony Schiavone talks with PAC on the stage after his match. Schiavone asks PAC about all the talking he did and for him to lose to Omega...PAC thinks Schiavone is trying to mock him. From the back strolls Orange Cassidy. He walks up to PAC and takes his sunglasses off. PAC immediately drops Cassidy, kicks him, and storms off.

- Backstage, Lexy Nair wants to talk with Chris Jericho, Jake Hager answers when she knocks on the door. She asks if she can get a word with Jericho. He just stares at her for a moment, then shuts the door.

Sammy Guevara, Santana, and Ortiz vs. Luchasauraus, Jungle Boy, and Marko Stunt