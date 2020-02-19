Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Click the refresh button on your browser every few minutes to keep up with the live results. Let us know your thoughts on the show by sharing them below in the comments section.

Tag Team Battle Royal (Winners face AEW World Tag Team Champions at AEW Revolution)

A bunch of teams are outside the ring as the show gets started. The match begins and a large number of them jump in. Santana, Ortiz, Alex Reynolds, and John Silver all hang outside the ring and watch. Sky and Kazarian each head to the top rope and leap down on pretty much everyone. Evans up top, front flip on a pile of guys, they catch him and toss him to the floor to a big cheer. Teams are still alive until both guys are eliminated with both feet touching the floor.



Private Party send T-Hawk out of the ring. SCU going to work on a handful of wrestlers. Silver and Reynolds finally get into the ring and attack SCU. From ringside, the Dark Order spokesman gets on the mic and asks SCU how interested it is that Daniels isn't at ringside with them. He then says the Exalted One is near, Dark Order members send Sky and Kazarian out of the match. Young Bucks then send Silver and Reynolds out of the match.



Sky leaps over the barricade and takes out Grayson (Evil Uno also at ringside, but ducked the leap). CIMA and Trent go at it in the middle of the ring. Santana and Ortiz finally get into the match and go after CIMA. Ortiz gets CIMA on the apron, Jungle Boy, too. Jungle Boy and CIMA fight on the apron, but Luchasaurus knocks CIMA out of the ring with a big kick. Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus drop a bunch of different teams. The Bunny up on the apron for a distraction to Jungle Boy and Luchasaurus, Blade and Butcher drop both guys. CIMA at ringside, Dark Order offers up a mask to CIMA. He takes it and looks around at the crowd, he looks like he's thinking about it and heads out through the crowd.



Nick Jackson with a flurry of kicks on everyone. Crowd really into this match. Nick gets eliminated by The Butcher! Butcher and Luchasaurus trade big shots in the middle of the ring. Santana sends Quen out to the apron, and gets knocked to the floor by Santana and Ortiz, who then throw Kassidy out to the floor on his partner. Angelico gets destroyed by Luchasaurus and kicked out of the ring. Sammy Guevara grabs Jungle Boy's foot and he gets sent out of the match. Everyone in the ring decide to go after Luchasaurus and out he goes. We're down to Blade / Butcher, Best Friends, Young Bucks (just Matt), and Santana / Ortiz.



Best Friends drop a lot of people, go for a hug, and Taylor gets tossed out of the match. Trent nearly gets sent out, but Cassidy shows up out of nowhere and holds Trent up off the floor via his shoulders. Trent with a tornado DDT on Blade. Trent and Matt with a double dropkick to eliminate Blade. Down to five guys (four teams - Santana / Ortiz). Trent and Matt with double superkicks on Butcher, they look to be working together for now, and give a big hug!...Then Butcher hits a double clothesline.



Trent whipped to the corner, and out to the apron, barely hanging on. He's able to pull Butcher to the apron, they swing away on each other. Cassidy is right there to help Trent. Trent with a bunch of chops. Bunny now comes over to talk with Cassidy and knees him between the legs. Trent gets dropped from the apron. Down to Butcher, Matt, Santana, and Ortiz. Matt with a spear on Butcher, Matt is still in it because he went through the middle rope, but Butcher had previously gone over the top rope, so he's eliminated.



Santana and Ortiz go after mat in the ring, but he goes for a northern lights suplex on both guys. Santana on the apron, Guevara trips up Matt from the outside. Santana up top and hits street sweeper on Matt. They sends him out, but he holds on. Matt with a superkick to eliminate Ortiz. Guevara tries to springboard in and help, and hits a superkick on him, then clotheslines Santana out of the ring for the win!

Winners: The Young Bucks who will now receive an AEW World Tag Team Title shot at AEW Revolution



- Backstage, Cody enters the building with Brandi Rhodes, and their dog, Pharaoh.

Kris Statlander vs. Shanna

Britt Baker joins commentary for the match, she immediately tells Tony she brought him a skinny latte (to keep his figure down). Each wrestler trades wristlocks and then "boop" each other on the nose over and over, crowd selling it like these are massive strikes. They then throw forearms at each other. Statlander with some elbows, chops, kick, uppercut, and kick to the face, cover, two-count.



Lot of back and forth action. Both end up on the top rope, Shanna with a double stomp down on her opponent, cover, two. Shanna in control of the match, but then eats a big elbow and Statlander hits big bang theory (package piledriver), cover, 1-2-3.



Winner: Kris Statlander via Pinfall

- Recap of Nyla Rose beating Riho last week to win the AEW Women's World Championship. We'll hear from the new champion later tonight.



- Tony Schiavone talks with AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose on the stage. Tony congratulates her on winning, but Rose barks at the crowd "Is that how you great me?" Rose says she should have been the first champion and the face on all the posters. Rose says it just makes her hungry, and when she's hungry, she "breaks b----es." Schiavone asks about Riho's courage, but Rose rips the microphone away and says forget that, she represents power and she's the queen bee in this hive. Rose then proclaims she'll be a one-time champion because nobody can beat her. From the back comes Kirs Statlander (#2 in the rankings). Statlander goes to "boop" Rose's nose and does it to the title. Big Swole then rolls out and gets in Rose's face. Security and referees comes out and break things up. Swole and Statlander then lock eyes for a moment.

- Recap of Jeff Cobb's debut from last week's Dynamite.

Jeff Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb

This is Cobb's in-ring debut for AEW. Taz joins commentary for the match. AEW World Champion Chris Jericho (with Sammy Guevara and Jake Hager) show up in the crowd (with tickets in hand) to watch the bout. Cobb with an overhead belly-to-belly suplex right off the bat. Moxley's ribs are taped up, he's got a bandage on his elbow, and, of course, the eye patch is still there. Both end up on the floor, battle a bit, Moxley in the ring, and then leaps over the top rope down on his opponent. Back in the ring, Cobb with a shoulder tackle.



Cobb really working over Moxley now.