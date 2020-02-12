Welcome to Wrestling Inc.'s live coverage of AEW Dynamite from the H.E.B. Center in Austin, Texas, beginning at 8 pm ET! Let others know about our coverage by giving this page a quick retweet or share on social media.

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c) vs. SCU (AEW World Tag Team Championship)

Dark Order appear on the big screen and say they await the exalted one, but let the teams know the Dark Order is closer than they may think and will see them soon. Christopher Daniels was ringside for his team, but tells them he's gonna go to the back to check it out. Omega and Kazarian get things going. The two shake hands and get going, Sky ends up cheap kicking Omega. Omega looks at him like "What the heck?" Omega ends up kicking Sky off the apron. He gets back up and as Omega is tied up with Kazarian, Sky kicks him again. Page is then kicked off the apron. Double team moves on Omega, Page is knocked to the floor again.



The champs with some good teamwork. Page looks for buckshot lariat, but Page gets knocked off to the floor by Kazarian. Both Sky and Omega end up taking to the air and clear each other out on the floor. Back in the ring, Omega with a dropkick to Sky's back. Fisherman's buster, cover two. Page drops Sky. Page goes to the top rope, but Kazarian shoves him to the barricade. Sky recovers, plants Omega and tags Kazarian back in. Sky beats Omega up on the floor a bit, tosses him back in the ring. Kazarian with a body slam, springboard leg drop, cover, two.



SCU in full control of the match at the moment. Omega looking to tag out, but Page is still down on the floor. Splash in the corner on Omega. He fights back, tags in Page who swings away on both opponents. Big kick to Kazarian, and another to Sky in mid-air. Crowd has done multiple "cowboy s---" chants. Page with a standing moonsault, cover, two. Assisted tornado DDT on Page, cover, two. Sky with a cutter on Page, Kazarian hits one on Page. Stereo dragon sleepers, Omega throws himself to the side and breaks up both holds. Omega with the blind tag, v-trigger to Kazarian, snap dragon suplex on Sky. Page goes for buckshot lariat, nope, but hits a powerbomb. Omega with a knee strike to the back of the head. Suicide dive on Sky on the floor by Page. V-trigger / buckshot lariat combo, cover, 1-2-3.

Winners: Hangman Page and Hangman Page via Pinfall

- Page grabs a beer and heads out through the crowd. Back in the ring, Sky and Kazarian look disappointed with the results. From the back come The Dark Order (Evil Uno, Alex Reynolds, John Silver, and Grayson). Best Friends run out to the ring to even the odds. Now comes The Butcher and The Blader, TH2, and Young Bucks. Everyone starts brawling as a preview next week's tag team battle royal. The winner will face Omega and Page for the titles at Revolution on February 29. Teams get sent out of the ring with the Young Bucks standing tall at the end of the segment.

- Jim Ross spoke with Santana before tonight's show. He asked Santana what he meant when he said he'd show Jon Moxley what it's like to live in darkness. Santana said about ten years ago he was living in a terrible apartment, broke, no job, no direction and was at his lowest point. Santana said he called his dad and explained to him the same thing. He talked about his father (who passed last month) and mentioned that his dad couldn't see (started losing his sight at 14 and was basically blind at 25). Santana says that's what he has to live with and he wants to show Moxley the same kind of darkness.



- Darby Allin video: he holds up pieces of cardboard in front of the video camera, saying it was a mistake to slash his throat with his own skateboard, and he will find the Inner Circle. In the meantime, he challenges Sammy Guevara to a match at Revolution. Afterwards, Jim Ross says Allin has no official return date due to his throat injury.

Sammy Guevara with Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Guevara immediately goes out to the floor, devises a plan with Hager, but the distraction doesn't work as Guevara gets destroyed by Rhodes, cover, two. Guevara rolls out of the ring and thinks about heading to the back. Rhodes leaps off the steps and takes out Guevara. He then gets in Hager's face. Guevera attempts the same attack off the steps and Rhodes clocks him mid-air.



Back in the ring, Guevara with a springboard, but Rhodes catches him and flap jacks him. Rhodes with a few punches and clotheslines, spinning powerslam, cover, two. Rhodes heads to the second rope, Hager heads up towards Rhodes and Guevara able to hit Rhodes from behind. He puts Rhodes on his shoulders, flips him over and sends a knee into his face, cover, two. Hager is not happy, yelling at the referee. Guevara on the top rope, Rhodes cuts his feet out from under him and heads up, back body drops Guevara down to the mat. He runs back up and gets tossed down to the mat, Rhodes with a canadian destroyer off the second rope! Final reckoning (twisting suplex) hits, cover, 1-2-3.

Winner: Dustin Rhodes via Pinfall



- Post-match, Rhodes tells Hager (or "Jericho's b----") to turn around as he heads up the ramp. Rhodes asks Hager if he's ever going to get into the ring or just pick up a paycheck. Rhodes says he wants a match at Revolution. Hager headed to the ring, then turned around and headed back.

- Last week, Britt Baker broke Yuka Sakazaki's tooth after last week's match.

- Tony Schiavone on the stage and out comes Britt Baker, who gives him a hug. He asks how she can justify what she did last week. She calls it a stupid question and says as a dentist she was doing her duty for the public because that tooth was in decay and it was coming out anyways. Bake continues that she did Yuka a favor, and it did it for free! Baker then rips on Tony a bit, mentioning the barista thing again. Tony asks Britt about Riho vs. Nyla Rose. She says it'll be an awesome match, but both competitors are still number two compared to her. She tells the fans to shut their "chubby Whataburger faces" and gets some big boos from the crowd as she continues talking before heading to the back.