Tonight's episode will air live from the Von Braun Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. Ortiz

* Britt Baker vs. Yuka Sakazaki

* Kenny Omega, Adam Page, and The Young Bucks vs. The Butcher, The Blade, and Lucha Bros (with The Bunny)

* Ten lashes to Cody by MJF

* PAC says he's coming after Kenny Omega