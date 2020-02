Tonight's episode will air from the Silverstein Eye Centers Arena in Kansas City, MO.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Jon Moxley - AEW World Champion Chris Jericho weigh-in for their Revolution match

* The Butcher and The Blade vs. Best Friends

* PAC vs. AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega in a 30-Minute Ironman Match

* Jurassic Express vs. Santana, Ortiz and Sammy Guevara