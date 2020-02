Tonight's episode will air live from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia.

Be sure to join us tonight at 8 pm ET for AEW Dynamite coverage.

Below is the current lineup:

* Jon Moxley vs. Jeff Cobb in his AEW in-ring debut

* Tag Team Battle Royal with the winners becoming the new #1 contenders for a title shot at Revolution

* AEW World Tag Team Champions Adam Page and Kenny Omega defend their titles against the Lucha Bros

* Cody Rhodes vs. Wardlow in the first-ever AEW Steel Cage Match