Week 20 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday's Dynamite episode drew 893,000 viewers on TNT, topping the 794,000 viewers garnered by the post-Takeover on the USA Network by 12.5%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #5 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #16. AEW ranked #44 in viewership, while NXT ranked #56 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 817,000 viewers and ranked #10 in the Cable Top 150, and #61 in viewership, so it was up 9.3% in total viewers. NXT was up 5% from last week's episode, which drew 757,000 viewers and ranked #21 in the Cable Top 150, and #66 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic, topping the 0.25 rating that NXT drew in the same demo this week by 24%. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.30 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.24 in that demographic

This week's Dynamite episode featured the first-ever Steel Cage match for the company, with Cody Rhodes defeating Wardlow in the main event, plus a Tag Team Battle Royal and AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega & Hangman Page retaining over The Lucha Bros. This week's NXT show featured fallout from Sunday's "Takeover: Portland" event with The Velveteen Dream defeating Roderick Strong in the main event.

The Democratic Debte on MSNBC topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 1.22 rating. The debate also topped the night on cable in viewership with 7.614 million viewers. Debate coverage on MSNBC and FOX News also did well on Wednesday night.

The final network TV numbers for Wednesday night are not available as of this writing but NBC coverage of the Democratic Debate topped the night with more than 20 million viewers from 9-11pm. ABC's Survivor and FOX's The Masked Singer both drew more than 7 million viewers at 8pm, while CBS had the usual strong showings from Criminal Minds and Chicago Med.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 757,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 794,000 viewers with a 0.25 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Takeover episode)

February 26 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode: 817,000 viewers with a 0.30 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 19 Episode: 893,000 viewers with a 0.31 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 26 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode