Week 18 of the Wednesday Night War saw AEW Dynamite top WWE NXT once again.

Wednesday's Dynamite episode drew 928,000 viewers on TNT, topping the 770,000 viewers garnered by NXT on the USA Network by 21%, according to Showbuzz Daily.

AEW ranked #11 in the Cable Top 150, while NXT ranked #34. AEW ranked #31 in viewership, while NXT ranked #35 in viewership.

Last week's Dynamite episode drew 828,000 viewers and ranked #3 in the Cable Top 150, and #35 in viewership. Last week's NXT episode drew 712,000 viewers and ranked #37 in the Cable Top 150, and #41 in viewership.

AEW drew a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic, topping the 0.22 rating that NXT drew in the same demo this week by 64%. Last week's AEW show drew a 0.34 rating while the NXT episode drew a 0.22 in that demographic.

Due to the Senate Impeachment coverage, The Five on the FOX News Channel topped the night in the 18-49 demographic on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.52 rating, with 5.336 million viewers. FNC's Impeachment coverage at 3:55pm topped the day on cable in viewership with 5.404 million viewers, ranking #5 on the Cable Top 150 with a 0.46 rating in the 18-49 demographic.

Final network TV numbers aren't available yet but NBC's line-up of Chicago Med, Chicago Fire and Chicago PD had a strong showing in viewership and ratings, as did ABC's The Bachelor and FOX's The Masked Singer.

Below is our 2020 NXT Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 548,000 viewers with a 0.15 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 721,000 viewers with a 0.19 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 700,000 viewers with a 0.21 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 22 Episode: 769,000 viewers with a 0.24 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 712,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic (post-Worlds Collide/Royal Rumble episode)

February 5 Episode: 770,000 viewers with a 0.22 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.209 million viewers over 13 episodes

2019 Average: 785,307 viewers per episode

Below is our 2020 AEW Dynamite Viewership Tracker:

January 1 Episode: 967,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 8 Episode: 947,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 15 Episode: 940,000 viewers with a 0.38 rating in the 18-49 demographic (Bash at the Beach episode)

January 22 Episode: 871,000 viewers with a 0.35 rating in the 18-49 demographic

January 29 Episode: 828,000 viewers with a 0.34 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 5 Episode: 928,000 viewers with a 0.36 rating in the 18-49 demographic

February 12 Episode:

2019 Total: 10.840 million viewers over 12 episodes

2019 Average: 903,333 viewers per episode