The first-ever AEW toy line is set to be revealed at Toy Fair 2020 in New York City.

It was reported today by Toy News International that Wicked Cool Toys/Jazwares Inc. is behind the line. No other details were made available as of this writing.

Toy Fair 2020 in New York City runs from February 22-25 at the Jacob K. Javits Center.

It's interesting to note that Jazwares, which bought out Wicked Cool Toys in 2019, also produced several WWE toys, including the WWE Domez and a line of die-cast metal figures. Furthermore, Wicked Cool was reportedly co-founded by Jeremy Padawer, who came up with the Jakks WWE toy line. Wicked Cool also produces other WWE toys, including the popular authentic scale rings.

Stay tuned for more details on the first toy collection for AEW.