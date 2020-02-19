AEW has announced their first official podcast.

"AEW Unrestricted" will premiere this Thursday, February 20, and new episodes will air each Thursday. The podcast is hosted by AEW announcer Tony Schiavone and AEW referee Aubrey Edwards.

Below is the official synopsis for the "AEW Unrestricted" podcast:

"What does it take to be All-Elite? Dig in with the stars and talented team behind AEW on TNT via in-depth conversations highlighting their lives, pop culture, and pro wrestling. AEW referee Aubrey Edwards and broadcaster Tony Schiavone bring you new episodes every Thursday."

The podcast is available on iTunes and most podcast platforms. An intro is available now, but there's no word yet on who the first guest will be for tomorrow's premiere, if any.

An AEW podcast was first mentioned back at the WarnerMedia Upfronts last year, when it was noted that the host would be AEW Chief Brand Officer Brandi Rhodes. However, Pro Wrestling Sheet reports that this was just a mix-up by the network, and Brandi will not be hosting. Schiavone then revealed in December on his own podcast that he would be hosting AEW's program when it launched in January of this year. It looks like the launch was delayed until this month.

Stay tuned for more from the official AEW podcast.