AEW pay-per-view events will soon replace WWE pay-per-view events on Sky Germany.

Sky Deutschland announced this week that they are parting ways with WWE, and that this was a WWE decision. The current contract between the two sides expires at the end of March. Sky told customers that while WWE will no longer be offered, they will begin offering another wrestling league to fans beginning in April - AEW.

AEW Dynamite runs weekly on Sky each Friday at 9:50pm on TNT. Sky will begin offering AEW pay-per-view events "shortly" via the Sky Select service.

ProSieben Maxx continues to air RAW and SmackDown on free TV in Germany.

WWE and Sky Germany originally announced their multi-year deal to air WWE pay-per-views back beginning with Survivor Series 2016 back on November 16, 2016, and to start airing RAW and SmackDown on Sky Sports the following April.

You can see the announcement below: