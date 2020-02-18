AEW is pulling at least some of their roster from the WrestleCon event that takes place during WrestleMania 36 Week in the Tampa, FL area.

As seen on this Google spreadsheet for WrestleCon, it was noted that AEW pulled Darby Allin and Sammy Guevara from the event. The decision was made on Wednesday, February 12, according to the sheet.

Despite AEW making these two cancellations, the sheet still has listed several top AEW stars for WrestleCon - AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, AEW Women's World Champion Nyla Rose, AEW World Tag Team Champion Kenny Omega, Jon Moxley, Kris Statlander, and Orange Cassidy.

There's no word yet on why AEW has pulled Allin and Guevara. A fan asked Cody Rhodes on Twitter back in December if AEW talents would be allowed to work WrestleCon, and the convention responded with the following comments in a tweet:

"I'll share the answer that was given to us by AEW. Talent will be permitted to do autos/photo ops, but will NOT be allowed to wrestle (even the non exclusive talents). My guess is that some "top" guys won't appear due to self-motivated reasons and are boycotting that weekend."

Stay tuned for updates on AEW pulling talents from WrestleCon. You can find full details on the big event at WrestleCon.com.