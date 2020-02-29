Earlier today, AEW released the AEW Revolution Pre-Show for tonight's PPV, previewing tonight's top matches.
The event streams on B/R Live for $49.99, traditional PPV, and FITE (outside of North America).
Below is the card:
AEW World Championship
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley
AEW Women's World Championship
Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander
AEW World Tag Team Championship
Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c) vs. The Young Bucks
Cody vs. MJF
Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes
Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara
PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
Evil Uno and Grayson vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky