Earlier today, AEW released the AEW Revolution Pre-Show for tonight's PPV, previewing tonight's top matches.

The event streams on B/R Live for $49.99, traditional PPV, and FITE (outside of North America).

Below is the card:

AEW World Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Women's World Championship

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Cody vs. MJF

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

Evil Uno and Grayson vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky