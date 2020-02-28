AEW Revolution will take place tomorrow from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Join us for live coverage of the main card at 8 pm ET. The event will stream on B/R Live for $49.99.

Tomorrow's card will feature Jon Moxley going against AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. The Women's and Tag Team Titles will also be defended. Below is the full lineup:

AEW World Championship

Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley

AEW Women's World Championship

Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander

AEW World Tag Team Championship

Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c) vs. The Young Bucks

Cody vs. MJF

Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes

Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara

PAC vs. Orange Cassidy

Evil Uno and Grayson vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky