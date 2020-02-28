AEW Revolution will take place tomorrow from the Wintrust Arena in Chicago, Illinois. Join us for live coverage of the main card at 8 pm ET. The event will stream on B/R Live for $49.99.
Tomorrow's card will feature Jon Moxley going against AEW World Champion Chris Jericho. The Women's and Tag Team Titles will also be defended. Below is the full lineup:
AEW World Championship
Chris Jericho (c) vs. Jon Moxley
AEW Women's World Championship
Nyla Rose (c) vs. Kris Statlander
AEW World Tag Team Championship
Kenny Omega and Hangman Page (c) vs. The Young Bucks
Cody vs. MJF
Jake Hager vs. Dustin Rhodes
Darby Allin vs. Sammy Guevara
PAC vs. Orange Cassidy
Evil Uno and Grayson vs. Frankie Kazarian and Scorpio Sky