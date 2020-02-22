AEW announced earlier this week its first-ever Unrivaled action figure line as they team up with Jazwares / Wicked Cool Toys for a summer 2020 release. As noted, the figures would be on display at this weekend's NY Toy Fair.

Series one will feature AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Cody, Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. An action ring and championship title will also be in stores this fall.

Fans also got a first-look at wave two featuring: Fenix, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, Pentagon Jr., Dustin Rhodes, and MJF.

AEW stars Santana and Ortiz are representing AEW at this weekend's expo. You can check out the upcoming line in the photos below: