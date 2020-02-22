AEW announced earlier this week its first-ever Unrivaled action figure line as they team up with Jazwares / Wicked Cool Toys for a summer 2020 release. As noted, the figures would be on display at this weekend's NY Toy Fair.
Series one will feature AEW World Champion Chris Jericho, Cody, Brandi Rhodes, The Young Bucks, and Kenny Omega. An action ring and championship title will also be in stores this fall.
Fans also got a first-look at wave two featuring: Fenix, Hangman Page, Jon Moxley, Pentagon Jr., Dustin Rhodes, and MJF.
AEW stars Santana and Ortiz are representing AEW at this weekend's expo. You can check out the upcoming line in the photos below:
The #InnerCircle's @Santana_Proud and @Ortiz_Powerful are here at @ToyFairNY representing #AEW and @WickedCoolToys pic.twitter.com/iNHru7vnmM— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) February 22, 2020
#AEW Unrivaled 1 #CodyRhodes MOC shown at NY Toy Fair 2020! By #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys!— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) February 22, 2020
Pre-Order now at https://t.co/eSxO4AdmrI!#WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT #NYToyFair #NYTF #TFNY pic.twitter.com/dOIjyNMmwr
#AEW Authentic Scale #RingsideExclusive Wrestling Ring shown at NY Toy Fair 2020! By #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys!— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) February 22, 2020
Pre-Order now at https://t.co/U54GOxBKTo!#WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling @AEWonTNT @AEWrestling #NYToyFair #NYTF #TFNY pic.twitter.com/4vtrcy5E18
#AEW World Heavyweight Championship Toy Wrestling Belt shown at NY Toy Fair 2020! By #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys!— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) February 22, 2020
Pre-Order now at https://t.co/SyVSSGs6s5!#WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling @AEWonTNT @AEWrestling #NYToyFair #NYTF #TFNY pic.twitter.com/y2tUVMeeKW
#AEW Unrivaled 1 #TheYoungBucks shown at NY Toy Fair 2020! By #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys!— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) February 22, 2020
Pre-Order Unrivaled 1 at https://t.co/eSxO4AdmrI!#WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling @AEWonTNT @AEWonTNT #NYToyFair #NYTF #TFNY @MattJackson13 #YoungBucks pic.twitter.com/nYgEde7SjJ
#AEW Unrivaled 2 #MJF shown at NY Toy Fair 2020! By #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys! @The_MJF— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) February 22, 2020
. . .#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT #NYToyFair #NYTF #TFNY pic.twitter.com/mJezTKC6BG
#AEW Unrivaled 2 #DustinRhodes shown at NY Toy Fair 2020! By #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys! @dustinrhodes— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) February 22, 2020
. . .#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT #NYToyFair #NYTF #TFNY pic.twitter.com/MfoWWNBmAX
#AEW Unrivaled 2 #PentagonJR shown at NY Toy Fair 2020! By #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys! @PENTAELZEROM— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) February 22, 2020
. . .#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT #NYToyFair #NYTF #TFNY pic.twitter.com/Og4MWduhRx
#AEW Unrivaled 2 #JonMoxley shown at NY Toy Fair 2020! By #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys! @JonMoxley— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) February 22, 2020
. . .#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT #NYToyFair #NYTF #TFNY pic.twitter.com/C80qsFqoSx
#AEW Unrivaled 2 #HangmanAdamPage shown at NY Toy Fair 2020! By #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys! @theAdamPage— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) February 22, 2020
. . .#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT #NYToyFair #NYTF #TFNY #AdamPage #HangmanPage pic.twitter.com/rd35igjWGD
#AEW Unrivaled 2 #ReyFenix shown at NY Toy Fair 2020! By #Jazwares / #WickedCoolToys! @ReyFenixMx— Ringside Collectibles (@RingsideC) February 22, 2020
. . .#RingsideCollectibles #WrestlingFigures #AllEliteWrestling @AEWrestling @AEWonTNT #NYToyFair #NYTF #TFNY pic.twitter.com/KlpdVFUuTM