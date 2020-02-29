Deiveson Figueiredo cost himself a chance at becoming UFC flyweight champion, failing to make weight for his bout with Joseph Benavidez Saturday night at UFC Norfolk.

Despite earning a second round TKO finish in the main event live on ESPN+, Figueiredo was unable to win the belt. He came in at 127.5 pounds, over two pounds heavy for a flyweight title fight. Only Benavidez was eligible to win the championship.

The UFC vacated the title when Henry Cejudo surrendered it while holding the bantamweight belt. It remains unknown at this time what officials will do, as UFC president Dana White expressed his anger at Figueiredo for missing weight on Friday.

In the co-main event, Felicia Spencer made a statement to being the No. 1 featherweight contender, stopping Zarah Fairn. That came just moments after Megan Anderson knocked out Norma Dumont and demanded a shot at the title.

Also on the main card, Magomed Ankalaev finished Ion Cutelaba and Grant Dawson submitted Darrick Minner.

Complete results are below:

* Deiveson Figueiredo def. Joseph Benavidez via TKO (strikes) at 1:54 of Round 2

* Felicia Spencer def. Zarah Fairn via TKO (strikes) at 3:37 of Round 1

* Magomed Ankalaev def. Ion Cutelaba via KO (head-kick) at :38 of Round 1

* Megan Anderson def. Norma Dumont via KO (strike) at 3:31 of Round 1

* Grant Dawson def. Darrick Minner via submission (rear-naked choke) at 1:38 of Round 2

* Kyler Phillips def. Gabriel Silva via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Brendan Allen def. Tom Breese via TKO (strikes) at 4:47 of Round 1

* Marcin Tybura def. Sergey Spivak via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

* Luis Pena def. Steve Garcia via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

* Jordan Griffin def. T.J. Brown via technical submission (guillotine choke) at 3:38 of Round 2

* Spike Carlyle def. Aalon Cruz via TKO (strikes) at 1:25 of Round 1

* Sean Brady def. Ismail Naurdiev via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 30-27)