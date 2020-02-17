WWE has announced Aleister Black vs. Erick Rowan for tonight's RAW.

WWE noted the following on tonight's match: "Aleister Black has said for weeks that he is willing to pick a fight with anyone and everyone in the Raw locker room. Erick Rowan may make him regret that decision: The former SmackDown Tag Team Champion is set to battle The Ominous Man From Amsterdam in a bout on tonight's Raw. Both Superstars possess a similar destructive streak, though the size and power differential certainly makes this a tougher mountain for Black to climb than most. We're either in for a big fight or a very, very short one."

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live RAW coverage from the Angel of the Winds Arena in Everett, Washington. Below is the updated line-up:

* Erick Rowan vs. Aleister Black

* Rusev & Humberto Carrillo vs. Bobby Lashley & Angel Garza

* Matt Hardy vs. Randy Orton in a No Holds Barred match

* RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins to hold "sermon"