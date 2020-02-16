Impact star Ethan Page announced that Alpha-1 Wrestling will be joining the Impact Plus app, starting with today's show, Deadly Encounter.

It was also announced that on March 22, Impact will be invading Alpha-1. The upcoming event is called This Is The Way.

Alpha-1 tweeted, "*BREAKING NEWS* As just announced by @OfficialEGO Alpha-1 will be joining the @IMPACTPlusApp starting with today's show!! And on March 22nd, @IMPACTWRESTLING invades Alpha-1!!"

Ethan Page founded the promotion in 2010. Past champions include AEW stars Orange Cassidy, MJF, and Joey Janela, former WWE star Luke Harper, WWE star Curt Hawkins, and Impact star Michael Elgin.

Impact Plus was launched on May 1, 2019. The streaming service is $7.99 per month and is available on all major OTT platforms and devices.