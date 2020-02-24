- The WWE Performance Center posted this video of Tegan Nox making her WWE NXT Takeover in-ring debut at the recent "Takeover: Portland" event, which saw Nox lose a Street Fight to Dakota Kai due to interference from Raquel Gonzalez. The video also features Candice LeRae, Triple H and others.

- WWE United States Champion Andrade has been spotted in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada, the site of tonight's RAW episode, according to PWInsider. Andrade will not be appearing tonight as he still has a few days left on his 30-day WWE Wellness Policy suspension, and is likely there to fly out to Saudi Arabia with the rest of the crew for Super ShowDown tomorrow.

As we've noted, Andrade will return from his suspension at Thursday's big event in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia as he participates in the first-ever Gauntlet Match for the Tuwaiq Mountain Trophy. The other participants are AJ Styles, R-Truth, Bobby Lashley, Rusev, and Erick Rowan.

- RAW Superstar Nia Jax continues to train for her WWE ring return, as seen in the Twitter and Instagram posts below. Jax went from benching 200 to 210 pounds in less than a month, and is doing front squats of 185 pounds. Fans have commented on Jax's recent social media posts and praised her for slimming down some.

Jax was at one point rumored to be back in action in time for the 2020 Royal Rumble pay-per-view, but that never happened. She underwent double knee surgery back on April 25 of last year and was said to be doing great, ahead of schedule with her recovery during the summer. There's no word yet on if she will be back in time for WrestleMania 36, perhaps as a surprise entrant in the 3rd annual WrestleMania Women's Battle Royal.

Below are some of Jax's recent Twitter and Instagram posts: