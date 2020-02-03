WWE NXT Superstar Angel Garza made his RAW debut on tonight's episode from Salt Lake City.

Zelina Vega brought Garza out to confront his cousin, Humberto Carrillo. Garza ended up running Carrillo down and calling him a disgrace to their family. Garza attacked and beat Carrillo down, taking him to ringside as Vega exposed the concrete by pulling the mat back. Rey Mysterio ended up making the save before the concrete spot, and we had a match. Mysterio vs. Garza ended in DQ after Garza dropped the WWE veteran on the exposed concrete with the Hammerlock DDT.

As we've noted, WWE United States Champion Andrade is currently suspended for 30 days due to his first violation of the WWE Wellness Policy. It looks like Carrillo may feud with Garza until Andrade is able to return at the end of February as the plan has been for a lengthy title feud with Carrillo vs. Andrade. Garza is still listed on the NXT roster as of this writing.

Stay tuned for updates on Garza, Carrillo, Mysterio and Andrade. Below are a few shots from tonight's match:

YOU WANT A FIGHT?!@reymysterio has come to the aid of @humberto_wwe... Is he about to square off against @AngelGarzaWwe on #RAW? pic.twitter.com/cJRJCt5aWx — WWE (@WWE) February 4, 2020