WWE has announced Erick Rowan vs. Aleister Black and Angel Garza vs. Humberto Carrillo for tonight's RAW episode.

Below is the updated announced line-up for tonight's Super ShowDown go-home edition of RAW:

* WWE Champion Brock Lesnar appears live

* Who will Randy Orton target next?

* Aleister Black vs. Erick Rowan in a rematch from last week, which Black won

* Angel Garza vs. cousin Humberto Carrillo for the first time on RAW

* Shayna Baszler and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will be in the same building