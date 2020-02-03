WWE has announced that RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch will defend her title against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka during next Monday's RAW on the USA Network.
This will be a rematch from the recent WWE Royal Rumble pay-per-view, which saw The Man retain her title over The Empress.
As seen in the video above, Asuka took the mic after defeating Natalya on this week's RAW. She called out Lynch for another title shot and Lynch accepted. WWE later confirmed the match for next week's RAW.
Asuka's partner Kairi Sane, who was recently medically cleared to compete after being out for a few weeks, assisted Asuka in the match with Natalya and was later dropped by Lynch during the post-match segment. There's been no word yet on who The Kabuki Warriors might defend their titles against next, when that feud might kick off, or who WWE has planned for Asuka and Sane to face at WrestleMania 36. We will keep you updated.
Stay tuned for updates on next Monday's RAW from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California.
