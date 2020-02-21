There were a lot of top TNT executives in attendance for this week's AEW Dynamite show from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia, according to the Wrestling Observer Newsletter.

Regarding the first-ever AEW Steel Cage match that saw a bloody Cody Rhodes defeat Wardlow, TNT executives had no issues with the use of blood. It was noted on Wrestling Observer Radio that TNT executives are behind AEW in a big way right now as they realize they are the underdogs in a fight, and because of that AEW will get a lot of leeway when it comes to creative.

Wednesday's cage match saw Cody win by pinning Wardlow. The Observer noted that AEW made a point to explain the rules for the cage match as pinfall and submissions were the only way to win. Winning by climbing the cage to escape or going through the door was not allowed.

Cody was reportedly responsible for the creative and the direction of the Steel Cage match, which was the main event of the show.

On a related note, the creative for the Tag Team Battle Royal on this week's show was written by AEW President & CEO Tony Khan. Khan had input from The Young Bucks, QT Marshall and BJ Whitmer. The Bucks ended up winning the Battle Royal to earn a title shot from AEW World Tag Team Champions Kenny Omega and Hangman Page at the Revolution pay-per-view. Khan wrote the plan for the match with Whiter and Marshall serving as the assistants, while The Bucks ran the point position on the match, and then gave an in-depth explanation to the other 18 participants. Word is that no one missed a spot when the actual match went down.

This week's Dynamite also saw Jon Moxley defeat free agent Jeff Cobb in his debut. The post-match segment with Moxley and AEW World Champion Chris Jericho was laid out by Jericho and Dean Malenko. Khan made the decision to turn the lights out and have Darby Allin appear on the stage, skateboard to the ring, and then run wild with the skateboard. After that, Moxley and Jericho were left to brawl for a few more seconds until Jericho retreated, adding to the build for Moxley vs. Jericho at AEW Revolution.

Omega was responsible for this week's Dynamite match between Shanna and winner Kris Statlander, and his own match, which saw he and Page retain their titles over The Lucha Bros.

