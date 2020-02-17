It looks like WWE and UFC Hall of Famer Tito Ortiz could be doing business together in the near future.

As noted, Ortiz was at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando last week. PWInsider reports that Ortiz's visit to the Performance Center was said to be something of an introductory meeting, which was spread out over several days, so Tito and WWE could feel each other out to see if the two sides might be able to work together down the line. Ortiz, a lifelong pro wrestling fan, reportedly did some pro wrestling training in the ring and familiarized himself with the WWE system while he was there. It was described very much as a "let's feel each other out" kind of situation.

Ortiz, who turned 45 last month, spoke with Wrestling Inc. last December to promote his Combate Americas MMA fight against former WWE Champion Alberto Del Rio, which Ortiz won, and expressed interest in pursuing a wrestling career.

"You don't understand, I'm a huge wrestling fan and not even just a wrestling fan, I've always wanted to be a professional wrestler," Ortiz said. "Just because I know I could smash guys; I don't think guys would last that long with me, honestly. As far as the acrobatics and everything, I can pull these things off, I can do these things. I know the moves, I've done the moves, I put myself through camps before with professional wrestlers.

"I understand the idea that these guys want to entertain - I do get that. But I'm a competitive person, I'm a vicious person," Ortiz stated. "So, how do I perceive the difference between a fight and a wrestling match? That's what I'm afraid of. I think Shane McMahon is afraid of the same thing because he doesn't want to see any of his wrestlers get hurt and that's the only reason that I haven't been able to cross-over. But when I do cross-over, I think it will be one of the biggest, electrifying, entertaining nights in professional wrestling history."

Ortiz made a few appearances for TNA/Impact Wrestling over the years, last appearing in 2013 during the Aces & Eights storyline.

Stay tuned for updates on Ortiz possibly working with WWE.