There's been a lot of speculation on Shane McMahon's WWE status after it was reported that he helped with the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match earlier this month, but apparently he was just lending a hand that weekend.

It was noted by Dave Meltzer on the latest edition of Wrestling Observer Radio that Shane is not officially working a producer or an agent, or any other role like that - he was simply helping out with the Rumble Match. It was also noted that Shane is usually not around these days.

As noted, Shane worked as a Producer on the Rumble main event, along with Chris Park (Abyss), Jamie Noble, and Lance Storm. WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and RAW Executive Director Paul Heyman also gave input into the early part of the match.

Shane has been out of the WWE storylines since losing the "Loser Leaves WWE" Ladder Match to Kevin Owens back in October. Stay tuned for updates on his future.