RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch has transformed her Twitter page into one big troll on Shayna Baszler.

As seen below in the screenshot of her profile, The Man's new header graphic includes a photo of The Queen of Spades and says, "GOOD LUCK IN THE CHAMBER KWEEN (OF SPADES)"

Lynch also changed her profile photo to a shot of Baszler attacking her from behind with the Kirifuda Clutch on RAW. Her location was changed to "Fully behind my Shayna" and her bio was also changed.

Becky's new Twitter bio says, "just a normal gurl/Man who STANS the queen of Spades even if I don't know what it actually means. [space suit emoji x 3]"

Becky continued the trolling of Baszler in her last two tweets.

Baszler tweeted a response to an official WWE tweet on the RAW Women's Elimination Chamber next month, asking fans who will earn the right to challenge Lynch at WrestleMania 36. Baszler responded and said she's already won the match.

"It's already my right. This is just to let everyone else know," Baszler wrote.

Lynch responded to that tweet from Baszler and wrote, "ZOMG. Ur power!!! [heart emoji x 3]

Lynch then used a popular Drake meme to troll the top WWE NXT Superstar once again. You can also see that below. Baszler has not responded to Lynch's latest tweets as of this writing.

As we've noted, WWE reportedly has Baszler vs. Lynch with the title on the line planned for The Grandest Stage of Them All on April 5. The March 8 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will see Baszler, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka do battle inside the Chamber, with the winner being crowned #1 contender for a title match with Lynch at WrestleMania 36. Becky is pushing for Baszler to win that match after Baszler recently attacked her to kick off their bloody feud.

WWE has announced that the feud will continue on TV next week as both Baszler and Lynch will be in the building for Monday's RAW from the Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada.

You can see a screenshot of Becky's Twitter changes below, along with the related tweets: