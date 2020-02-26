The WWE NXT "Takeover: Tampa Bay" event during WrestleMania 36 Weekend will feature a big Ladder Match with competitors from the NXT women's division.

While NXT Women's Champion Rhea Ripley will not be defending her title at Takeover due to her match with Charlotte Flair the next night at WrestleMania 36, a new #1 contender to Ripley will be crowned at Takeover with a Ladder Match.

NXT General Manager William Regal announced on tonight's show that a series of qualifying matches will begin next Wednesday night with the winners going on to the Ladder Match at Takeover to determine the next challenger for the NXT Women's Title. The winner from Takeover will face the winner from WrestleMania 36 at a later date.

There's no word yet on competitors for the qualifying matches, but we will keep you updated.

NXT "Takeover: Tampa Bay" takes place on Saturday, April 4 from the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida. No matches have been officially announced as of this writing.

Below is the clip of Regal from tonight's NXT episode on the USA Network: