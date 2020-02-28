The Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia is now advertising a Tag Team Elimination Chamber Match for the upcoming Chamber pay-per-view.

The arena recently updated their listing for the pay-per-view and now has The Usos vs. Dolph Ziggler and Robert Roode vs. Heavy Machinery vs. Lucha House Party vs. The New Day vs. new SmackDown Tag Team Champions John Morrison and The Miz, inside the Chamber structure with the blue brand tag team titles on the line.

Morrison and The Miz just defeated The New Day for the titles at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday.

The arena previously had another Chamber match advertised with the winner going on to challenge for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 36. The participants listed were Roode, Roman Reigns, Shinsuke Nakamura, King Baron Corbin, Daniel Bryan and WWE Intercontinental Champion Braun Strowman. That match, which was never officially announced by WWE, is no longer advertised by the arena. It was believed that the line-up would change, but that Reigns and some of the others would remain in the match.

Reigns was expected to win that advertised Chamber match, to go on to WrestleMania 36 and challenge "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt for the WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 36. The Fiend dropped the title to WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg at Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia yesterday, and Reigns then confronted him on tonight's SmackDown. It looks like WWE found another way to get to Reigns vs. the Universal Champion at WrestleMania 36.

With the arena pulling that match, there's no word yet on if there will be a Men's Elimination Chamber match with singles competitors.

We noted last week that it appeared WWE had plans for a second Women's Elimination Chamber match after Lacey Evans referenced being in the Chamber during a SmackDown segment. WWE still has not announced that SmackDown Women's Chamber match, and the arena has not advertised it as of this writing. Speculation was that Evans and 5 other SmackDown Superstars would compete to determine the WrestleMania 36 opponent for SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley. We will let you know if WWE confirms that second Women's Chamber match.

The only Chamber match confirmed for the pay-per-view as of this writing is the RAW Women's Elimination Chamber. That match will see Shayna Baszler, Ruby Riott, Sarah Logan, Natalya, Liv Morgan and WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka to battle with the winner going on to WrestleMania 36 to challenge RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch. Baszler is expected to win that Chamber match.

The 2020 WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view will take place on March 8 from the Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA. This will be the final pay-per-view before WrestleMania 36. Stay tuned for updates.