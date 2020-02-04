As noted earlier at this link, WWE is set to announce "who's next?" for WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg during Friday's SmackDown on FOX episode. It's believed, but not confirmed, that this will be an announcement on Goldberg's opponent for WWE Super ShowDown in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 27.

Goldberg took to Instagram on Monday night after the SmackDown announcement was made during RAW, and posted a screenshot from his first TV win in WCW over Hugh Morrus (Bill DeMott) back on the September 22, 1997 edition of Nitro. The caption indicates that there will be more Spears to come, plus he tagged WWE On FOX and included several cryptic hashtags.

He wrote, "This was the 1st.....looks like there'll be more [angry face emoji] #imback #whosnext #spear #jackhammer #devestationcontinues @wwe @wweonfox #smackdown #nopressure @speedkore01 #someonehadtodoit #wishmeluck"

The WWE website has confirmed that Goldberg will be on Friday's show from the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

Above is a new promo for Goldberg's return to WWE TV, and below is WWE's full announcement along with his full Instagram post: