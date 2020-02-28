At WWE SuperShowdown, Goldberg defeated The Fiend for the Universal Championship in the main event. The feedback online was mostly negative to have a part-timer hand The Fiend his first pinfall loss.

Booker T talked about the match between Goldberg and The Fiend on his Hall of Fame podcast.

"Always expect the unexpected," Booker T said. "Anything can happen in WWE man, I didn't think this was going to happen."

Goldberg is expected to defend his title against Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 36. Booker admitted that he likes the idea of the match.

"I like it, old spear vs. young spear," Booker said. "If they can mix in a little Shakespeare, everything will be beautiful. I like it because my thing is, how else were we going to get the belt off The Fiend? Who was going to take it off of him? Who else can we believe for a moment? We may not even believe this, but who else taking the title off The Fiend would've been better than Goldberg?

"What's better, Roman conquering The Fiend or Roman conquering Goldberg?"

John Cena is returning to SmackDown tonight and is being reportedly positioned to face Bray Wyatt at WrestleMania. Booker liked that match as well, provided Cena doesn't defeat The Fiend.

"We can't let someone like John Cena make that move, as far as beating The Fiend," Booker T said. "Me personally, I like this, because we get to put the title back on Roman Reigns at WrestleMania. Romans back in the saddle again, there's so many things that can happen if the scenario plays out like that, and that's why I like this scenario. Goldberg, we know Goldberg isn't going to be around for a long time, I don't care if he signed a contract for the next five years. Time waits for no man. Goldberg has been put in that position many many times throughout his career and he's capitalized off it and he's taken advantage of it, and the thing is Goldberg has kept himself in great shape to go out there and look good."

Booker was also asked if the idea of putting the title on Goldberg was because of how the internet crowd would have reacted to Roman beating The Fiend. Booker noted that Goldberg still has his fans, and his time as an active competitor is limited.

"The internet crowd, they're watching AEW," Booker T said. "One thing about Goldberg, the guy still has his fans. When you hear his music, I don't care how old the guy is, you still feel a certain way. To see him go out there at WrestleMania with Roman, people know every time they see Goldberg, it could be the last time, so just savor the flavor. It's not going to be there forever. That's the way I look at a match like this."

Goldberg and John Cena are set to appear on SmackDown tonight to likely build toward their potential feuds with Roman and The Fiend.

