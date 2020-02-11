Brandi Rhodes has been leading the Nightmare Collective, a faction consisting of Rhodes, Awesome Kong, Mel and Luther. Their most prominent feud was against new All Elite Wrestling wrestler Kris Statlander and Hikaru Shida. The group tried to recruit Stantlander into their ranks which led to Luther's introduction as the fourth member of the group.

According to Brandi Rhodes, her involvement with the Nightmare Collective is officially over. She spoke at length about the Nightmare Collective on a recent edition of Wrestling Observer Live with Bryan Alvarez and Mike Sempervive.

Rhodes mentioned that the original idea was for her to manage Kong, and the Nightmare Collective was not in the original plans. Rhodes said that Kong was "not feeling great," thus the Nightmare Collective came to be.

She also talked about how plans continued to change and agreed with audience members who said that storylines were moving far too frequently which forced Rhodes to make a series of videos explaining the storyline.

Brandi said that her going out to help Cody in last week's episode of Dynamite was meant to signal the end of her involvement with the Nightmare Collective. Kong and Mel also had a falling out on the latest AEW Dark after Mel and Luther attacked Kong following Mel's loss to Shida. AEW announced after that Kong will be out of action due to an injury sustained after Mel and Luther's attack.

Brandi talked about being OK with how things have played out and ended. She also said she hopes that fans can understand the fluidity of wrestling and the creative process.

"I'm good with it now," she said. "I hope fans are good with it now. And I hope whatever goes on forward from that, they know that this is something that's an open creative thing."

Awesome Kong will be returning for the final season of the Netlfix series GLOW, which begins filming in March.