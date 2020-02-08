- WWE is billing Monday's RAW from the Toyota Arena in Ontario, California as having two "epic main events."

As noted, the show will feature RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch defending her title against WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Asuka, plus eight-man action with The Authors of Pain and RAW Tag Team Champions Seth Rollins & Murphy vs. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe and The Viking Raiders. WWE posted this promo for Monday's show.

- Veteran WWE Superstar Big Show turns 48 years old today. Also, today would have been the 65th birthday of WWE Legend Jim "The Anvil" Neidhart, the 62nd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Sherri Martel, and the 102nd birthday of WWE Hall of Famer Freddie Blassie.

- As noted, it was announced on this week's SmackDown that WWE Hall of Famer Bill Goldberg will challenge WWE Universal Champion "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown later this month from Saudi Arabia.

Wyatt took to Twitter after the show and indicated that his dreaded tribal tattoo was inspired by Goldberg and his own ink.

Wyatt wrote, "Goldberg was directly responsible for this! #Unforgivable," Wyatt joked.

You can see Wyatt's full tweet below: