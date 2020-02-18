- Courtesy of their DaMandyz Donutz channel on YouTube, Sonya Deville and Mandy Rose posted this new behind-the-scenes video from a recent bikini shoot they did with Lee LHGFX Photography.

- As noted earlier today, via Wrestling Observer Radio, former WWE Intercontinental Champion "The British Bulldog" Davey Boy Smith is set to be inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame during WrestleMania 36 Week in Tampa this April. PWInsider reports that the entire Hart family is scheduled to travel to Tampa to be in attendance for the induction. There's still no word on who will do the induction.

- Fit Finlay has been announced for WWE's The Bump on Wednesday morning. WWE previously announced Roman Reigns and Sheamus for the show. The Celtic Warrior will be the in-studio guest, while it looks like Reigns and Finlay will be calling in. Stay tuned for any news & notes from the show tomorrow morning.