WWE Champion Brock Lesnar and Paul Heyman have been confirmed for the next two episodes of RAW on the USA Network.

Bell MTS Place in Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada announced today that The Beast will be on Monday's RAW, which will be the final red brand show before defends against Ricochet at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia on Thursday, February 27.

The arena in Winnipeg is also advertising a double main event, which will likely be dark main events, if they happen at all - Drew McIntyre vs. Randy Orton, Big Show vs. RAW Tag Team Champion Seth Rollins. They are also advertising Charlotte Flair and RAW Women's Champion Becky Lynch.

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York City also announced today that Lesnar and Heyman will be appearing on the March 2 RAW episode.

The Barclays Center is also advertising McIntyre vs. Orton, Show vs. Rollins, plus Lynch and Flair vs. WWE Women's Tag Team Champions Asuka and Kairi Sane. Kevin Owens, Samoa Joe, Bobby Lashley, Rey Mysterio, Aleister Black, Ricochet, The Street Profits and others are also booked.

Lesnar should make several more RAW appearances to build to the WrestleMania 36 title defense against Drew McIntyre. There's no official word yet on if Lesnar will be at the March 9 RAW from the Capital One Arena in DC, the March 16 RAW from the PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh, the March 23 RAW from the Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, or the WrestleMania 36 go-home RAW on March 30 from the State Farm Arena in Atlanta.