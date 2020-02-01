Ring of Honor announced today Brody King is staying with the promotion.

"@Brodyxking has officially signed a new contract with ROH! Brody is more than just a wildly intense brawler...he is incredibly agile, can perform high flying moves, and has a strong amateur wrestling background. We are very proud to have Brody King on our roster!"

King first debuted for ROH in December of 2018, forming Villain Enterprises, alongside Marty Scurll and PCO. Since then he's won the ROH World Tag Team Championship (with PCO) and the ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship (with Marty Scurll and PCO).

King is scheduled to face Rey Horus on February 9 at Free Enterprise, at Bound by Honor (February 28) he'll join Flip Gordon against RUSH and Kenny King, and finally, at Gateway to Honor (February 29) it will be King, Gordon, and Scurll against The Briscoes and Slex.