RAW Tag Team Champion Buddy Murphy recently spoke with Metro UK and said while he cried as WWE Hall of Famer Edge was forced to retire 2011, it was kind of cool to spoil his surprise return in the 30-Man Royal Rumble Match earlier this month.

"I remember when he retired on television, I was a fan back then. I remembered bawling my eyes out just because of how tragic and unexpected it was," Murphy said. "'But I'm not gonna lie, I did enjoy coming out at number 30, pulling him out and kneeing him in the face. There was a childhood dream, so to speak, accomplished at that moment."

While Murphy didn't have an official spot in the Rumble Match, he did come out with partner Seth Rollins at #30, along with The Author of Pain. He talked about how there was something special in the air, and he was happy the new stable was able to make such a big impact at the pay-per-view.

"It was awesome, anytime you can be in a building with 40,000 people is always good – especially when they're either booing or cheering you," Murphy said. "To be stood besides AOP and Seth is always awesome, to come out at number 30 is even better! Even though I wasn't in the Rumble, we came out at number 30 and changed the landscape of that Rumble at the end.

"Unfortunately it didn't go our way, but to be able to go out there and make our mark in front of that many people – and of course insert ourselves into a Rumble with the Edges and Randy Ortons, Drew McIntyres, that's pretty awesome."