Bull James, aka Bull Dempsey, is a throwback to the Golden Age of Wrestling in terms of style and physique. He's a 300-pound bruiser when many promotions are moving away from guys who look and wrestle like him.

James was asked if he feels pro wrestling is swinging back in a direction of big men when he joined The Wrestling Inc. Daily.

"There's less [big men] outside of WWE. Bigger guys aren't getting into the business anymore unless it's with WWE through a tryout. In the indies, it's mostly smaller guys and girls," James said before adding that he's used to being the biggest guy in the locker room, especially now with smaller performers around.

"You have to alter your match to help the person you're working with to match your style. If it's a smaller person, cool I can do that. If it's a bigger person, cool I can do that to. If you know what you're doing, then you can work with anybody."

James mentioned that WWE is one of the few promotions still using big men and he was asked if he salivates at hearing about all the big men in NXT right now like Keith Lee ad Dijakovic.

"Yeah, they're all great competitors. The goal of this is to keep yourself fresh and compete. Obviously, an opportunity to get into the ring with any of those guys would be phenomenal," said James.

Since leaving NXT in 2016, James has been busy on the indie scene as well as working in Japan. He talked about life in wrestling outside of WWE.

"When you remove that pressure cooker, you kinda rediscover yourself. It's been freeing and fun. It's creatively satisfying because you can do your own thing and if it gets a good reaction, then you know you did something right that night. If it doesn't, then half the fun is going back to the drawing board," James said before being asked if he sees himself back in NXT one day.

"It would have to be mutually beneficial. If some place wants me, then I have to make that decision. A lot of people get caught up in the battle that's going on with signing contracts and then asking for their release. When you sign that contract, you're making that commitment. So, you have to be happy with that commitment.

"As far as NXT goes, I never had a bad thing to say about my time there. I look back at it fondly and would obviously welcome the opportunity to go back and be part of the new generation."

James achieved some success in NXT but never was promoted to the main roster before being released. He was asked why things didn't ultimately work out for him there.

"I was never given a reason so I can't answer that," stated James. "That's a question for the higher ups in WWE. For whatever it was, the decision was made and there was no ill-will as I left on the best of terms. I think as long as there's a need for pro wrestlers, then I'll have a shot at going back. Sometimes, it's just timing."

Bull will be e participating in 80s Wrestling Con on April 18th in Freehold, NJ. For more info please visit 80sWrestlingCon.com. James' full interview with Wrestling Inc aired as part of Wednesday's episode of our podcast, The Wrestling Inc. Daily. Subscribe to get the latest episodes as soon as it's released Monday - Friday afternoon: by clicking here. The full interview can be heard via the embedded audio player below: