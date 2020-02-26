Dominik Dijakovic vs. Cameron Grimes has been added to tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

Dijakovic appeared on WWE's The Bump this morning and that's when the match against Grimes was revealed.

Remember to join us tonight at 8pm ET for live NXT coverage. Below is the updated line-up:

* Cameron Grimes vs. Dominik Dijakovic

* Austin Theory vs. Tommaso Ciampa

* Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair

* What's next for Austin Theory?