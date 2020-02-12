Candice LeRae vs. Dakota Kai has been announced for tonight's WWE NXT episode on the USA Network.

LeRae and Johnny Gargano appeared on WWE's The Bump earlier today and announced the match. This will be Kai's warm-up as she prepares to face Tegan Nox in a Street Fight at Sunday's NXT "Takeover: Portland" event.

The only other match announced for tonight's go-home NXT episode is Angel Garza vs. Lio Rush with the winner becoming the new #1 contender to NXT Cruiserweight Champion Jordan Devlin for a future title shot.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight's NXT episode and remember to join us for live coverage at 8pm ET.