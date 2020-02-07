The Fatal 4 Way main event of tonight's WWE SmackDown episode on FOX saw Carmella become the new #1 contender to SmackDown Women's Champion Bayley.

Carmella won a Fatal 4 Way over Naomi, Alexa Bliss and Dana Brooke as Bayley watched from ringside. The finish saw Bliss land on Naomi's knees after going for Twisted Bliss. Naomi then took Bliss out with a Rear View, but Carmella broke the pin up and immediately hit Naomi with two superkicks to get the pin. The post-match angle saw Bayley rush the ring to drop Carmella on her face as soon as the match was over. SmackDown went off the air with Bayley clutching the title and staring back from the ramp.

There's no word yet on when Carmella vs. Bayley will take place, but we will keep you updated.

Below are a few shots from tonight's main event from the SAP Center in San Jose, California, which is Bayley's hometown: